Amy Roloff’s Boyfriend Chris Marek Says She Warned Him to ‘Stay Away’ From Her Ex

Amy Roloff’s first relationship since her divorce from Matt Roloff was finalized came with a little trepidation.

The Little People, Big World matriarch’s boyfriend Chris Marek revealed to Radar this weekend that he was initially warned to stay away from Matt when he first started romancing Roloff more than a year ago — just nine months after the TLC couple’s divorce had been finalized.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To be honest, Amy was concerned in the beginning about how Matt and I might interact but no concerns about that now,” Marek revealed. “Everything is good. Matt and I get along just fine.”

Meanwhile Matt, 56, is currently dating longtime assistant Caryn Chandler, who also works on Roloff Farm with Amy.

Roloff, who has admitted it was not her choice to split from Matt, called the move “hurtful,” at first, but has since found happiness in her own relationship with Marek.

The two look so head over heels with one another that they’ve even sparked engagement rumors multiple times.

But Marek also revealed to Radar that the two haven’t decided to tie the knot yet.

“No, we aren’t engaged,” Marek revealed, laughing. “Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.”

While Marek denied engagement rumors, he hinted that a proposal might not be totally off the table, as the couple is planning a glamorous cruise in April.

“Nothing major is happening now,” the TLC personality insisted. ” But we have a cruise coming up next month — that’s the biggest thing happening in the near future that we are excited about.”

But the Little People, Big World matriarch might have bigger things to deal with back on Roloff Farm, including working things out with her ex-husband Matt Roloff.

In a trailer for the new season of the TLC reality series, which premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET, she and Matt get into it regarding her living in the family house as per the terms of their divorce agreement.

When Matt asked his ex about moving possibly into a smaller house, he was met with resistance.

“I don’t think so,” Roloff said, to which Matt replies, “It’s not fair.”

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” said Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

His girlfriend, Chandler, agreed.

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” she told Matt. “I want to make our own decisions.”

Later, the two are seen fighting again.

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement?” Roloff asked, to which Matt responded, “You’re missing my point, you’re not listening.”

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff