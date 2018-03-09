Amy Roloff and Her Boyfriend Celebrate His 50th Birthday Together

This week, Amy Roloff and her boyfriend, Chris Marek celebrated his 50th birthday together with a day of laughs, which should put to bet any speculation of a breakup.

“What a great time we had celebrating a good friend’s 50th birthday. The Laugh In theme was fabulous and such a blast,” the Little People, Big World star wrote on Tuesday.

Speculation among her fans that Roloff and Marek split began on Feb. 10, when Roloff posted a picture of herself with some friends at a restaurant. Meek was not there, so a few fans were concerned about their relationship status. Others told fans to just chill out.

“Chris doesn’t have to be beside Amy 24 hours a day. She’s a big girl im sure she is capable of going out alone. Nosey people far out,” one fan wrote.

“Quit asking about Chris everyone! Amy has a lot of good friends why does she need to be stuck to just one person … she had that when she was married,” another fan wrote.

Five days later, Roloff posted a picture with Marek at another restaurant, so it looks like they did not break up. Since then, Roloff has posted several other photos of them having fun together and dining out. On Feb. 27, they even had fun with snowmobiles together.

Roloff’s fans were happy for her, and excited to see her so happy with her boyfriend.

“From the minute I watched the show when day one you met Chris I thought he was a ‘keeper.’ I like him and you glow when you are with him. So very happy for you Amy. Enjoy your life. There are no dress rehearsals,” one person wrote.

“It is so amazing to see how happy and outgoing you are without someone holding you back. So happy for you,” another wrote.

Another added, “Amy it’s good to see you enjoying yourself and having fun.”

Amy Roloff is the matriarch of the family featured in TLC’s Little People, Big World. She was married to Matt Roloff until 2016 and started dating Marek that year. They even spent Thanksgiving and the holidays together. Photos of her wearing a big ring have frequently caused speculation among her fans that they are already engaged.

However, not all fans have been kind to them. An October photo was met with complaints about Marek not tying his shoelaces and complaints about Roloff being with him.

Others just wanted her to forget about the silly complaints.

“People crack me up with their comments,” another added. “They act like they know them personally. You see an hour show that was pieced together. Not sure how you can judge someone by that. So many Negative Nancy’s that hate to see people happy.”