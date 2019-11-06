Amy Duggar Shares Breastfeeding Photo to Instagram After Welcoming Son Daxton

Amy (Duggar) King isn’t shying away from showing the realities of motherhood. Just four weeks after she welcomed her first child with husband Dillon King, the Counting On cousin and newly minted mom of one took to Instagram to continue documenting her life post-pregnancy, sharing a makeup free snap of herself breastfeeding son Daxton Ryan.

“Pretty poses, makeup and photoshoots are great but it’s not real,” King captioned the photo, which showed herself lounging on the couch in a robe with her son. “Life isn’t perfect and I don’t want the people who follow me to think that!”

“So this is the real me, in real time living my best life! Hot tea in hand, ice water leaned up against me, half dressed and completely worn out!” she added, concluding by thanking her mother “for the snapshot of me catching some [Z’s].”

The candid look at her life gained plenty of praise from King’s more than 400,000 Instagram followers.

“Oh yes, those beautiful exhausting days!” one fan wrote.

“Postpartum at its finest!” a second added. “Enjoy that fourth trimester even if it’s super exhausting!”

“Motherhood at its finest. This picture is priceless,” commented another.

This is far from the first time that King has gotten real about what it’s like to be a new mom. Remaining open and honest throughout her pregnancy, King has continued the trend post-giving birth.

In a candid makeup-free video shared to her Instagram Story in October, King encouraged mothers to embrace their “natural selves” on social media.

“This is my new natural look,” King, wearing no makeup, said in the clip. “And I think it’s OK for new moms, or just for anybody to just post and be their natural selves without…well, without filters.”

“Obviously I edit photos. Who doesn’t? But it’s OK to post pictures like this when it’s real life. And you’re soaking in the moment,” she continued. “Anyways, just … it’s OK to post when you’re not 100 percent looking 100 percent.”

While King hasn’t shied away from giving fans an up-close look at her life, she does have her limits. Although many of her cousins’ live out their lives in front of the cameras on the TLC reality series Counting On, King confirmed before giving birth that she has no intentions of stepping in front of the camera with her son, telling fans that “no cameras need to see all of that” when responding to the question of whether or not there will be a birth special.