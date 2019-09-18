‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Kodi Lee’s Latest Message Has Fans Chiming in Ahead of Finals

America’s Got Talent star Kodi Lee shared a sweet message with his fans via Intagram thanking everyone from the “bottom” of his heart and fans are officially gushing over it. In the post, which has raked in more than 22,000 likes and an abundance of support, Lee wrote a message of gratitude: “From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who has followed me along this journey!!!! All of your love and support means the world to me!!! Be sure to watch me and my friends on [America’s Got Talent] tomorrow!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kodi Lee 🇺🇸🇰🇷 (@kodileerocks) on Sep 17, 2019 at 8:20pm PDT

Fans immediately chimed in, sharing their thanks to the performer and showing their support.

One fan wrote what judge Howie Mandel said before the big night as a reminder, posting, “Howie Mandel: ‘I think season 14 is the season of Kodi Lee. And if I had to predict…. You’re worth much more than a million dollars but I think you’re gonna walk outta here with a million tomorrow night!”

Another user said, “You’ve moved me to tears every performance. If you don’t win tomorrow night, I will literally flip my coffee table [laugh face].”

“Heck yeah kodi lee! you’re amazing inspirational person! i voted for you all the way buddy!” another fan wrote.

Lee hit the ground running the second he hit the stage earning the first Golden Buzzer of the season. He was introduced by his mother Tina as she explained to the judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell and Mandel, that her son was not only blind but autistic, however, that wasn’t going to stop her son from showing America his amazing talent.

“I realized he’s an entertainer,” Tina told everyone watching before he performed a jaw-dropping piece. “Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music.”

Since the second he hit the stage, he’s brought fans to tears with almost every performance. During Tuesday’s performance, he brought the house down with Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You” proving to everyone why he not only earned the Golden Buzzer but why he’s a frontrunner to win the entire competition.

With the audience chanting his name after his tear-jerking performance, Cowell said, “One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever, ever heard. That was as good as I’ve ever heard.”

Social media was flooded with comments on how much everyone loved Lee and thought he deserved to win it all.

America’s Got Talent will announce the Season 14 winning tonight during the finale at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.