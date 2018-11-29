‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Skilyr Hicks Arrested for Underage Drinking

America’s Got Talent alum Skilyr Hicks is in hot water with the law again after being busted for alleged underage drinking, TMZ reported Thursday.

The 20-year-old singer, who first auditioned for the show at age 14, is reportedly in custody in Findlay, Ohio and facing one count of “sale to/use by underage person,” with law enforcement telling the publication she was arrested Tuesday for underage consumption and intoxication, charged with a misdemeanor.

The alleged underage consumption reportedly occurred in October, and it is unclear why her arrest warrant was just recently served.

Hicks was also arrested in April 2017 in Georgia for allegedly assaulting the family members, including her grandmother, while intoxicated. During the incident, her sister was reportedly injured, and Hicks blew a .126 BAC when police responded. She was charged with domestic violence at the time.

Hicks isn’t the only America’s Got Talent alum to find themselves in trouble with the police recently. In September, Season 13 finalist Michael Ketterer was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence after allegedly getting in a violent fight with his wife.

Despite losing out on a concert appearance with Garth Brooks, Ketterer walked away from the incident without being charged in the end after the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office declined to press charges.

When asked by fans on Facebook Live why he had decided not to perform with Ketterer, Brooks said he spoke to the father of six and decided it was best.

“Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there,” Brooks said in September. “That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good Lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame.”

Another fan then asked if Brooks still intended to record “Courage to Love,” the song he wrote for Ketterer, but the country star said he would “fix” the demo version and “get it out.”

“I’ll tell you what, we’ll just stick it in the system,” Brooks said of the song. “What we should do, how do we get it to the people? Here’s the deal: it’s a demo. It’s just something you write for somebody else. So it doesn’t even sound like me, it doesn’t sound like me at all. But we can fix this demo and get it out because the main thing is the song and its message.”

