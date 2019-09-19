Kodi Lee: See the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14 Winner’s New Photos Following Finale

Kodi Lee was recently crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 14, and the singer quickly took to his Instagram page to share some new photos following the finale. In his celebratory post, Lee shared photos of himself after the win, including one of him with singer Leona Lewis — whom he shared the stage with for a duet during the finale — and one of him with judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union. Notably, Union was the judge to give Lee her golden buzzer during his audition, which sent him all the way to the live shows in Las Vegas.

In the caption on his post, Lee wrote, “Thank you so much for all the votes!!!! I can’t believe I’m the winner of [AGT] !!! I felt your love and support all season and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!!!! [AGT finale] [love] [changing the world].”

Many of Lee’s fans have since commented on his post, with one writing, “CONGRATULATIONS! I knew you’d win! I believed in you the first time I heard you sing! Thank you for being an inspiration to me and to so many others!!! Win big! And even a better winner in life!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kodi Lee 🇺🇸🇰🇷 (@kodileerocks) on Sep 18, 2019 at 8:49pm PDT

“Kodi!!!! I’m beyond happy for you!! You deserve winning and so much more! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you, but I know you’re going to be awesome! Heck yeah! Congratulations!!” another fan said.

“Congratulations Kodi! I prayed for you to win since the first time I heard your voice,” someone else gushed. “The songs you have sang and the way your beautiful voice has portrayed them has made me look at certain things in life so much differently. I thank you for sharing your voice with the world. We are all so happy you did! You deserve every bit of this win and I am so happy and proud of your bravery!”

The fan then added, “You are such an inspiration! I balled when terry announced your name tonight, not that I was shocked at all. I was just so happy!! You were so right when you said people need to hear your voice and your music, the world needs more people like you! Also just like you I want the world to be a happier and better place! I love you Kodi Lee! God took some special time creating you!”