‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarter Finals: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The quarterfinals will continue on for America’s Got Talent when the show kicks back up on Tuesday. After seven performances were sent through to the semifinals, the judges will round out the group as the next 12 acts take the stage in the upcoming episode. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For viewers who can’t catch the episode live or forget to hit the record button, the show will be available on Hulu or on-demand via the NBC app. Most cable on-demand services will have the episode shortly after it airs, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, the live eviction results will be unveiled. There will be four contestants eliminated. NBC also announced that Susan Boyle will perform during the episode. Boyle found stardom after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent.

The live show will come on at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, as well.

Time for @AGT again tonight! I hope y’all watch all the fantastic talent tonight! — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) August 20, 2019

TVLine.com shared which acts that fans can expect to see on Tuesday: singer Charlotte Summers, singer Chris Klafford, singer Joseph Allen, dance group Light Balance Kids, dancer Marina Mazepa, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, sideshow Nick & Lindsay, opera singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and dance group V. Unbeatable.

For those that recall, V. Unbeatable received the Golden Buzzer from former NBA superstar, Dwyane Wade. Their skit brought Wade to his feet.

“I have this thing that whenever I hit a game winner, I’d jump up on the stand and say ‘this is my house,’ and today, on this stage. This is y’all’s house,” Wade told the group.

Among the seven acts that made it through last week was Kodi Lee. The singer stole the show with his rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s, “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The performance really hit judge Gabrielle Union, who was brought to tears after watching his showstopping effort on the piano.

“Kodi, you changed the world and you keep changing the world,” Union said after the song. “Who you are and what you stand for and what you continue to do makes the world so much more of a better, beautiful place, and we have to stop putting limits on our children, we have to keep believing in each other.”