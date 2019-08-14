‘America’s Got Talent’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

America’s Got Talent is hitting the live stage on Tuesday, which means viewers at home will get their chance to vote for their favorites.

Fans of the show can catch the live show on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be airing from Hollywood. Be sure to set your DVRs to record the live show, but if you forget to do so, viewers can catch the show on most on-demand. The episode can also be found on Hulu after it premieres.

All of the judges of the show have been eagerly awaiting the live episodes. Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough have each tweeted out the ways to vote.

How to vote for your favorite @agt act tonight! It’s up to you! pic.twitter.com/HaJs3p9I4q — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) August 13, 2019

Last week, Jay Leno appeared as the guest judge. He wound up handing his Golden Buzzer to 10-year-old singer, Emanne Beasha. Prior to her performance, Beasha said, “Since I was very little I always loved to sing. My grandma told me, ‘You’re gonna be an opera singer.’”

Prior to that, Union’s husband, former NBA superstar Dwayne Wade, was a guest host on the show. He fell in love with a dance crew, handing them the Golden Buzzer. The group, called V. Unbeatable, hails from India.

“My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven’t felt before,” Wade said before hitting the Golden Buzzer. “As a former athlete there’s… 29 on the stage. I know the practice time it takes… I have this thing that whenever I hit a game winner, I’d jump up on the stand and say ‘this is my house,’ and today, on this stage. This is y’all’s house.”

Brad Paisley also came on a guest judge earlier in the season.

Along the way, there’s been a handful of performances that have caught the judges’ eyes. Hough was brought to tears after Kodi Lee, who is blind and autistic, performed his version of Donny Hathaway’s, “A Tear for You.”

Fellow judge, Howie Mandel, also was astounded at the effort as well as his back story.

“You were wonderful,” Mandel said. “You’re a great inspiration and a great talent and it was amazing.”