'America's Got Talent' Group Get Unanimous Golden Buzzer Singing Dolly Parton Tribute Song

America's Got Talent Season 17 has already seen several Golden Buzzer moments, but one moment during Tuesday night's all new episode was cause for celebration. As the hit NBC competition series returned for another round of auditions, the musical group Chapel Hart advanced through to the live shows after earning the ultra-rare unanimous Golden Buzzer from judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

The high energy group, made up of a trio of talented singers from Harts Chapel, Mississippi, earned the special moment following a performance of their original song "You Can Have Him, Jolene." Opening up about the song ahead of the performance, group member Danica Hart explained that the song was inspired by Dolly Parton's hit 1973 song "Jolene," Hart sharing that the group was o inspired by the song 'Jolene,' and we just love the storyline. And we figured, though, from 1973 to 2022, we could not still be fighting over the same man." Hart said, "we decided to tell her, 'You can just have him, Jolene.'"

The high-energy performance not only earned them plenty of applause from the audience, but also plenty of praise from the judges. Following the performance, Cowell told the group, "that was fantastic," adding "I love you. And I loved the choreography going on around you. I mean, it was just brilliant." Vergara added that the act "was perfect," sharing, "you guys look like you've been doing this for a long time, and I'm so proud of you guys."

Amid chants from the audience urging the four judges to give the group the "Golden Buzzer," the judges did just that. Although Cowell, Vergara, Mandel, and Klum all used up their single Golden Buzzer on other performer in earlier stages of the audition round, all four were so impressed with Chapel Hart that they agreed to break the show's rules and, after a brief huddle to discuss the matter, on a count of five all simultaneously hit the Golden Buzzer.

With the unanimous Golden Buzzer, the Chapel Hart trio will now advance directly through to the live shows. They grow a list of Golden Buzzer-winning acts including 14-year-old singer Sara James, who earned Cowell's Golden Buzzer earlier this season, and the all-female dance crew called The Mayyas, who received Vergara's Golden Buzzer. New episodes of America's Got Talent air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!