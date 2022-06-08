'America's Got Talent': 11-Year-Old Contestant Gets Golden Buzzer From Howie Mandel

America's Got Talent Season 17 just saw another Golden Buzzer moment! During Tuesday night's all new episode, judge Howie Mandel was so floored by 11-year-old Madison "Maddie" Taylor Baez's tearful performance that he couldn't help but press his Golden Buzzer, officially sending the young performer straight to the live shows.

Baez, a Yorba Linda, California native, earned her special moment with a stunning performance of "Amazing Grace" that came with a bit of a twist. During the pre-recorded episode, the 11-year-old collaborated with producers to throw the judges a curveball. Although Baez was there to audition, she initially posed as an audience member who was plucked from the crowd when the show's warm-up comic asked if there was anyone in the audience who wanted to try to sing.

Taking the stage, Baez told judges Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara that she has "been to many tapings, and ever since I was 4 years old, I would always try and sing for the commercial breaks. And it's always been my dream to be on the show. And I'm finally here." After Cowell encouraged her to give it her best shot, Baez broke out into a mving rendition of "Amazing Grace" that left all of the judges in awe. Cowell told the youngster that "in all the years we've ever done this, this has never actually happened before," explaining that while he typically leaves "during the break because people do sing," Baez's performance "actually brought me back into the room." As the judges moved to vote, Mandel made sure Baez would continue in the competition, asking, "From the audience seat right to the live show. You ready?" before hitting the Golden Buzzer.

As for what Baez plans to do with the money should she win? She told the judges that she would "help my dad with cancer research. He has stage four colon cancer for the past nine years." Baez's father joined her onstage after her Golden Buzzer moment, telling the judges that it was through his battle with cancer that his daughter began to sing. He told them, "She would sing to me at the hospital throughout my surgeries, throughout my chemo treatments. She'd sing to me and help me get better, and I'm doing very well."

Following her golden buzzer moment, Maddie will now move past the Judge Cuts and straight into the live shows. New episodes of America's Got Talent, currently still in the auditioning stage, air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.