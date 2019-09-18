Reality

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals: Watch Emanne Beasha Wow Audiences With Opera on 11th Birthday

Emanne Beasha already had a big day Tuesday for the America’s Got Talent final round of performances, but the young opera singer also celebrated a big day — her 11th birthday.

The talented performed during her pre-taped package ahead of her performance that the big night also her birthday celebration before she dazzled audiences, the judges and viewers at home with her talents.

The singer delivered another stunning performance on an Italian opera classic, “La Mamma Morta,” establishing her as probably the most skillful singer of Season 14.

“You just took us all to another planet, because that was other-worldly,” Julianne Hough said after Beasha took the stage.

“That talent is extraordinary,” Simon added, calling her voice “incredible.”

Howie — who has long said he doesn’t like opera — also could not deny the Emanne’s raw talent.

Beasha took social media by a storm from the star of her time on the show, including her performance of “Ebben,” an aria from Italian opera composer Alfredo Catalani. She has also captured the attention of some fans after finding out the younger singer already won Arabs Got Talent in Season 5. Her international acclaim is left outside of the show, which some fans have highlighted on social media.

However, many fans believe the singer may have what it takes to win it all.

Tuesday’s final performances episode also featured Detroit Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

America’s Got Talent will announce the Season 14 winner in the finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

