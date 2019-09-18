‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals: Watch Emanne Beasha Wow Audiences With Opera on 11th Birthday

Emanne Beasha already had a big day Tuesday for the America’s Got Talent final round of performances, but the young opera singer also celebrated a big day — her 11th birthday.

The talented performed during her pre-taped package ahead of her performance that the big night also her birthday celebration before she dazzled audiences, the judges and viewers at home with her talents.

The singer delivered another stunning performance on an Italian opera classic, “La Mamma Morta,” establishing her as probably the most skillful singer of Season 14.

“You just took us all to another planet, because that was other-worldly,” Julianne Hough said after Beasha took the stage.

“That talent is extraordinary,” Simon added, calling her voice “incredible.”

Howie — who has long said he doesn’t like opera — also could not deny the Emanne’s raw talent.

Beasha took social media by a storm from the star of her time on the show, including her performance of “Ebben,” an aria from Italian opera composer Alfredo Catalani. She has also captured the attention of some fans after finding out the younger singer already won Arabs Got Talent in Season 5. Her international acclaim is left outside of the show, which some fans have highlighted on social media.

really hope emanne doesnt win… i know that sounds horrible bc she’s only 10/11 but she already won another show and i just don’t think that’s very fair. she does have a pretty voice, but i’m worried people will vote for her just because she’s a kid. #agt — Ryein (@fryhime) September 18, 2019

Why is it never discussed on @AGT that #EmanneBeasha won @ArabsGotTalent S5? I feel like if she won a European version of Got Talent – we would be talking about it. Emanne is Circassian, born and raised in Amman. #AGT #AGTFinale #whitewashing — Bashar Makhay (@makhay) September 18, 2019

Emanne Beasha does a great job as opera goes but I am concerned about her young vocal cords. They say this kind of singing is not good for kids. I don’t want her to win and encourage other kids. #AGT — Phil Nolan (フィルです) (@PhilNolan3D) September 18, 2019

However, many fans believe the singer may have what it takes to win it all.

Emanne Beasha deserves so much better than what she got from @AGT. Shame on those judges. Shame on us, America , for not recognizing magnificence. #AGT #AGTFinals — Gina Marie (@docgina007) September 18, 2019

Opera isn’t my thing! BUT I’m so impressed by Emanne Beasha to be so young, she is Phenomenal #AGT — Monique Works (@mobo613) September 18, 2019

Emanne isn’t perfect tonight, but far more talented than DYC. #agt — The Doctor (@DocPhD) September 18, 2019

I have no idea what any of that meant, but Emanne sounded nice #AGT #AGTFinale — Cee (@Owlallowit) September 18, 2019

Tuesday’s final performances episode also featured Detroit Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

America’s Got Talent will announce the Season 14 winner in the finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.