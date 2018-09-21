‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested for Domestic Violence

America’s Got Talent season 13 finalist Michael Ketterer has been arrested for felony domestic violence.

The singer, who finished in fifth place on the latest season of the NBC reality talent competition series was reportedly taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the LAPD in Hollywood.

According to TMZ, the singer got into a fight with his wife and when law enforcement officials showed up to the scene they noticed she had a visible red mark.

He was reportedly released after posting a $50,0000 bail and told the outlet that the arrest was a “misunderstanding.”

In his conversation with the publication, Ketterer admitted he and his wife got into an argument in their hotel room and cops were called, but he claimed she told law enforcement she would not be pressing charges.

Sources told the outlet the case will be downgraded to a misdemeanor since the injury was minor.

Ketterer was one of the fan-favorite acts of the latest season of America’s Got Talent. The pediatric mental health nurse caught the attention of voters and the judges from the beginning, with Simon Cowell telling him at one point in the season he had a talent for the ages.

He later moved Cowell to tears in a quarterfinals performance, when he revealed his wife and daughter almost lost their lives during childbirth. Cowell was left so impressed by Ketterer’s talents that he challenged country superstar Garth Brooks to write a song for the newcomer talent if he made it to the finals.

During an episode of his Facebook Live video series Inside Studio G, Brooks said, “I told Simon last week, the opportunity to write, and the opportunity to write for someone else, I haven’t done that in a while.”

The series surprised fans when Ketterer performed a brand new song, written by Brooks during the live finale.

Ketterer is also set to perform at Brooks’ sold out Notre Dame Stadium concert on Oct. 20.

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” Brooks said at the time.

Depending on how the investigation develops, the plans for his appearance at the concert might change.

In the end, the winner for the 13th season was announced to be magician Shin Lim during Wednesday’s finale.