‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Weigh in on Queen Latifah as Guest Judge

Queen Latifah is making one heck of an impression on America’s Got Talent fans. The actress and performer made her debut as one of the first guest judges for the NBC talent competition series in the semifinals. Sean Hayes kickstarted the new responsibilities last week on the first round of the competition.

Latifah was introduced early in the episode and sat alongside other judges Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell. She quickly made an impression when she complimented the first performance of the night from fan-favorite stunt group, V. Unbeatable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Always a good day when I get to hang out with my sista and true 👑 @itsgabrielleu #AGT pic.twitter.com/uOkkDIANTb — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) September 11, 2019

“I loves me a confetti cannon,” she said after being left clearly in awe with their pulse-pounding performance.

Queen Latifah! I’m still blown away…they couldn’t have picked a better judge! We loves her! She’s our precious! #AGT — Go Ducks! (@Beez2016) September 11, 2019

Queen Latifah is the bomb I love her I wish she was my auntie #AGT — Erica Nealon (@nealon35) September 11, 2019

Ahead of Tuesday’s all new episode, Hough revealed she was the most excited about seeing the Star actress be a part of the judges’ panel.

“She’s gonna bring mama energy,” the dancer told PEOPLE. “She’s gonna bring grace, love and support. People are going to feel confident and supported.”

The dancer also opened up about what she’s looking for in the acts performing during Tuesday’s semifinals.

“Standing out is about being you. I think that nobody is like you,” Hough said. “Nobody has the same fingerprint as you, you have to be you through and through. If you try to do something different, it might not work. You have to just expand from who you are.”

“The Queen” ….is in the building😎❣ jamming with the “Detroit Youth Choir”… we’ve got to vote them through😎👍 #agt — @bone11l958 (@bone11l958) September 11, 2019

I LOVE Queen Latifah 🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ she’ll always be my original crush 🥰 #AGT — 🎃autumnal Dean🍂 (@ItsMeDeaner) September 11, 2019

12-year-old singer Luke Islam, competes in this semifinals round along with opera singer Emanne Beasha, magician Dom Chambers, the Detroit Youth Choir, light artist Alex Dowis, singer Chris Kläfford, comedian Ryan Niemiller, guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, dance troupe V. Unbeatable (guest judge Dwyane Wade’s Golden Buzzer choice) and quartet Voices of Service.

The acts performing tonight will know Wednesday if they make it to next week’s finals. The qualifying acts will join the ones who qualified last week, including singer Kodi Lee, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Cowell’s Golden Buzzer choice), dance troupe Light Balance Kids (guest judge Ellie Kemper’s Golden Buzzer choice), singer Benicio Bryant and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.