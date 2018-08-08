‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Sound off on Chris Hardwick Guest Judge Episode

Chris Hardwick served as guest judge during Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, and fans had some things to say about his appearance.

The Wall host’s guest appearance comes just a few weeks after AMC cleared his return to work following emotional and sexual abuse allegations from a former girlfriend. Since being cleared, Hardwick has been reinstated for his NBC game show, as well as his hosting duties on The Walking Dead after show, Talking Dead.

“Are you excited to be back?” host Tyra Banks asked the Talking Dead host.

“It feels so incredible to be here and to watch, and what happened with Angelica Hale last year was mind-blowing,” talking about the contestant he used his Golden Buzzer on last season.

Fans of the top-rated NBC talent competition series took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Hardwick’s appearance.

Chris hardwick is here, the one who gave @Angelicahale the golden buzzer last season on hthe Judge Cuts. #AGT — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) August 8, 2018

#AGT Chris Hardwick seems like a good dude. I would like to chill with and talk about nerd shit with. — @Stoner_Joe (@stonerjoebunny) August 8, 2018

Not all fans were ready to forgive and forget the allegations, some taking to Twitter to ask if NBC could go back to business as usual so quickly.

@AGT so why is Chris Hardwick the guest judge tonight? You just gonna ignore everything? #agt #AmericasGotTalent #ChrisHardwick — Katya Pribysh (@plscallmesurely) August 8, 2018

During the episode, Hardwick quickly bonded with the duo known as Yumbo Dump, competing with “body sounds” by slamming their bodies together.

“It just so happens I’m very much in the mood to hear body sounds, so please show us your body sounds, Yumbo Dump,” Hardwick said.

The hilarious performance, showing sounds such as an “owl crying in a silent forest,” made viewers and Hardwick laugh, though judge Mel B was not enjoying the performance as much as others.

After the former Spice Girl gave the duo their first “no” of the night, Hardwick joined them onstage to help them with their body sounds.

“Thank you for making me a part of your act, I will tour with you any time,” Hardwick said.

So they let that guy Chris Hardwick back on TV and the first thing he does is touch a half-naked man? hmmmm. #AGT #AmericasGotTalent — The Resistant Goof™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) August 8, 2018

I’m no expert, but I really think that wasn’t the… best position Chris Hardwick could have been seen in with those two “Oh, feel so good!” sound effect guys. 🤔🤨😬 #AGT — Ben Anthony (@Critdizzle) August 8, 2018

Hardwick’s AGT appearance comes over a week after he was reinstated as host of Talking Dead by AMC.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a statement at the time. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Chris Hardwick telling a dance troop “I feel trust” as a guest judge on #AGT with dead seriousness wins the united states pop culture dumpster fire competition of 2018. #smh pic.twitter.com/s5E4cakrOE — Caitlin S(cientist) (@Paleophile) August 8, 2018

The Wall is set to begin production on its third season, with Hardwick back as host, as scheduled.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.