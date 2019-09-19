‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Light up Twitter When WWE Legend Chris Jericho Drops by Finale

Ryan Niemiller got the moment of his life. The pro wrestling fan and finalist on America’s Got Talent was enthused, to say the least, when he had the opportunity to work together in a skit with former WWE Superstar and current All Elite Wrestling champion, Chris Jericho. Niemiller, who was born with a congenial birth defect in his arms, has shared on the show how he used to wrestle before a back injury derailed that.

A few hours before the episode aired, Jericho sent out a tweet getting fans ready for what was to come.

“Check out [Ryan Niemiller] and I doing some bits on [America’s Got Talent] finale TONIGHT. We filmed a pretty hilarious piece a few days ago and even if he doesn’t win the AGT championship, he’s already a winner as he’s a great guy and we had a BLAST!”

Fans of the show were thrilled to see Niemiller get his big moment.

Television’s @CrippleThreat8 finally got to live out his fantasy of becoming a wrestler with the one and only @IAmJericho. pic.twitter.com/zkXjsn2lWV — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019

YASSSSSS…JERICHO’S ON AGT!!!!!!!! — Jay Steinke (@JaySteinke8) September 19, 2019

The two-part finale of America’s Got Talent began on Tuesday when the remaining 10 finalists put forth their final performance. Niemiller was hoping to become the first stand-up comedian to take home the top prize.

He took third place on finale night.

Watching @AGT and who is a surprise none other than @IAmJericho that was awesome — Jonathon M Brown (@JonathonMBrown1) September 19, 2019

@IAmJericho was just on the @AGT Finale with @CrippleThreat8 Don’t turn your back on him! This guy is gonna make a Big Splash on the #AGTfinale — 🎃👻💀 John 🎃👻💀 (@JpOuterHaven) September 19, 2019

Seeing that segment with @CrippleThreat8 and @IAmJericho on #AGT was the BEST! So excited for you Ryan! — Bizcuit (@Bizcuitman) September 19, 2019

The winner of the show will collect the $1 million payout and headline the Las Vegas show, America’s Got Talent Live, in November.

Jericho rose through the ranks, going through the likes of ECW and WCW, before joining the WWF (now WWE) in 1999. He won the Undisputed WWF Championship once and holds the record with nine Intercontinental Championship belts.