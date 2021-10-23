‘American Pickers’ Stars Snub Frank Fritz Amid Feud

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz celebrated his 56th birthday on Oct. 11, and his co-stars Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby did not acknowledge it. His birthday happened to fall on the same day as Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day, which Colby celebrated on Instagram. Fritz stopped appearing on American Pickers in March 2020, and Fritz claimed over the summer that he has not spoken to Wolfe in two years.

On Oct. 11, Colby shared an advertisement for Prados, an indigenous-owned beauty company. “They are also committed to their community and giving back. Not only is this company doing important work and giving representation in the beauty industry, but the products are so good,” Colby wrote in part, notes The Sun. “The colors are INCREDIBLE! I used the Matriarch Series for this makeup. For the eyes, I used colors 5P, 5R, 2S, 4P, and 3S. This blue Is brilliant!”

Since Colby locked the comment section, fans could not criticize her there for not mentioning Fritz’s birthday. As for Wolfe, he has not posted anything on his own Instagram page since Oct. 1.

While Fritz’s fans couldn’t comment on Colby’s post, they continue to flood the official American Pickers Instagram page with comments demanding he come back. On Oct. 18, the History Channel posted about a sale on its website, but some fans said they wouldn’t spend any money on the shirts unless Fritz came back.”Frank would be the best American Pickers holiday present,” one fan wrote. “American Pickers RULES!! But without Frank, it’s like watching just Jerry, without Kramer, George, and Elaine,” another added, referencing Seinfeld. “It’s not even Halloween! I rather have Frank back for Christmas,” another wrote.

Fritz last appeared on American Pickers in March 2020. His disappearance on the show remained a mystery until he spoke out to The Sun on July 19. He said he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in two years and Wolfe never asked him how he was doing after his back surgery. “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is,” Fritz said.

A few days later, Wolfe and History confirmed Fritz was not coming back. “The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show’s message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We’re here to not only take care of the past but also each other,” Wolfe said in a July 21 statement. “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Wolfe hasn’t commented on the situation since then, but Fritz found the statement disingenuous. “Mike’s statement was bulls—, somebody wrote it out for him,” Fritz told The Sun in early August. “We were never friends in grade school. I don’t believe in 10 years he’s said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing.”