'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Stroke

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffered a stroke and is hospitalized, his former co-star Mike Wolfe confirmed on Instagram Thursday night. Wolfe asked for prayers and repeatedly referred to Fritz, 56, as his friend, despite reports of a rift between the History Channel stars. Fritz last appeared on American Pickers in March 2020.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on," Wolfe wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Fritz. "There [have] been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

"Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts," Wolfe continued. "Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy." Wolfe, 58, did not share further details about Fritz's condition.

American Pickers returned for another season earlier this month, without Fritz. After his final episode aired in March 2020 and new episodes aired without him, his absence from the show remained a mystery until last summer. Fritz began speaking out, telling The Sun in July 2021 that he had not spoken to Wolfe in two years. He said he recently had back surgery, and Wolfe never reached out to see how he was doing. Fritz's interview inspired History and Wolfe to finally issue a statement confirming Fritz would not be back.

"The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show's message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We're here to not only take care of the past but also each other," Wolfe said in July 2021. "I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey." The most recent Pickers episodes featured Wolfe's brother Robbie Wolfe as his co-star.

While fans continued holding out hope that Fritz would return to the show, a source close to him told The Sun in May he was in talks with a Las Vegas producer about making his own show. Fritz also told the outlet in the past he wanted to return to television. "I'd still like to get back to my job, I miss my friends and my people and being on the road and meeting all those different characters," he said.