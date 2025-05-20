‘American Idol’ Winner Iam Tongi Reveals 115-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

American Idol winner Iam Tongi is feeling “great” after losing 115 lbs.

The 20-year-old Season 21 winner revealed that he has been “working on myself” and “trying to stay healthy” while speaking to PEOPLE at the Lilo & Stitch world premiere Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tongi revealed that most days, he works out with a personal trainer. “We have a workout session maybe around 11, come back [home], and we go to an ice bath or sauna … or whatever it is. And then we come back, shower and go on a walk,” Tongi shared. “And I’ve lost 115 lbs. It feels amazing. I feel great.”

Iam Tongi attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” at El Capitan Theatre on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

When he isn’t working on his health, the Hawaiian performer has been focusing on his music, which is featured on the new live-action Lilo & Stitch movie. “I moved out to Memphis, so I’ve been working out, writing, recording, and just been busy — but in a different way,” the Idol winner explained. “I’m working on an album, actually, so I’m excited about that, and we’ll see how that goes.”

“I’m inspired by a lot of soul,” he continued. “I love Al Green. Al Green is one of my favorite singers, so I’m excited for that [single].”

Tongi was crowned the winner of American Idol‘s Season 21 in May 2023, becoming the first person from Hawaii and the first Pacific Islander to win the ABC singing competition.

AMERICAN IDOL’s Season 21 finale in 2023. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

“When I won American Idol in 2023 my life changed forever,” he wrote on Instagram on April 10 as he reflected on his win and his recent fitness journey. “So many amazing things were happening so quickly….I was in the studio recording music, traveling to places most dream about, performing for huge audiences and living a life only a few get to experience but I still felt a sadness and an emptiness I could not escape.”

Tongi wrote that he “still had a lot of pain” stemming from the death of his father due to kidney disease in December 2021, which made it “so hard to appreciate all the blessings God was giving me.”

“Less than a year ago God made some changes in my life that allowed me to see things differently from a personal and emotional perspective,” Tongi wrote. “I woke up and realized it was time for me to take charge of my life and make the changes I had to make to be the best version of myself I could be.”

“Working out daily has been a blessing but also one of the toughest things I’ve ever done,” he continued. “Getting stronger physically has helped me get stronger mentally and emotionally and also musically. I decided to take a step back to reassess my life and my career. I decided to prioritize myself. I started writing my own songs and telling my own stories and surrounding myself with positivity and people who genuinely cared about me and my well being.”

Now, Tongi said he has “so much to be grateful for” and so much to share with his fans as he prepares for the release of his new music.