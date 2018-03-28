‘American Idol’ ‘Wig’ Contestant Has a Unique Goal for His Time in Hollywood

Going into American Idol Hollywood week, most of the singing show’s contestants have nothing but their place in the spotlight on their mind.

However, Arkansas native Noah Davis, who became the subject of viral fame after making a “wig” connection with Katy Perry during the auditions, is holding tight to a much quirkier dream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to Monday’s group auditions, Davis opened up to host Ryan Seacrest about his goal of owning an alpaca.

“Two weeks ago, I was in Royal, Arkansas feeding my goats,” Davis said, adding that it felt unreal to be performing in front of the judges in Hollywood.

“There was a mission to get you an alpaca,” Seacrest said to Davis. “That seems to be a big goal. I have not looked up where you can live with an alpaca in Hollywood — do you think it’s okay to have them?”

“If I had to put it in my apartment, if I had to put it in my penthouse like, I’m going to have an alpaca,” Davis responded. “It’s a thing. Like, it’s going to happen.”

Seacrest also showed that he had learned the popular slang phrase Davis and Perry had bonded over, which the Teenage Dream singer explained recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“It’s a language that sometimes the kids and I speak,” Perry told Kimmel. “It’s a little bit Internet language but basically when someone sings really well, and they sang, you know, they sing so well that the wig flies off. It’s like if there is tape and glue because I’ve worn many wigs, hello blue wig California Gurls. But sometimes the glue is not strong enough to hold the vibrations and the wig flies all across the room. That’s when you know you can really sing.”

After a mutual “wig” acknowledgement between Seacrest and Davis, the powerful singer let his cheerful demeanor slip for a moment as he realized how big the day was for him.

“I know that if I make a single mistake today in this audition, I could be going home,” he said.

And thanks to Davis’ powerful voice and gorgeous delivery, he made it through to the next round.

“The wig was snatched,” an excited Davis said. “It flew, it soared, I’m bald. Wig moment for sure.”

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC