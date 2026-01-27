‘American Idol’ Season 24 Premiere Pays Tribute to Former Executive Who Was Killed in 2025

American Idol is paying tribute to a late member of the singing competition’s family as the ABC show kicks off Season 24.

Monday’s season premiere began with a dedication to Robin Kaye, who worked as a music supervisor on Idol from 2009 to 2023 before she and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were killed in a double homicide in July 2025. They were both 70.

“Season 24 of American Idol: Dedicated to Robin Kaye,” a graphic at the start of Monday’s premiere read. “We’ll save you a seat.”

Kaye and Deluca were found dead at home on July 14 by police officers who conducted a welfare check on their home following a report from someone who “had not heard from the resident for several days,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police entered the residence and found the bodies of Kaye and Deluca, who had died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested and is facing two counts of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary, with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, as per Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.

Boodarian faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Event Co-Chair and Music Supervisor, Robin Kaye attends The 7th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards at The Theater at Ace Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guild of Music Supervisors)

Boodarian was reportedly released to the custody of a forensic psychiatric hospital in San Bernardino County following several competency hearings, and a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered that he be committed to the state hospital last month.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” American Idol said in a statement at the time of the couple’s death. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

During her time on American Idol, Kaye was honored with three Guild of Music Supervisors Awards and eight additional nominations. She also served as the music supervisor for the NAACP Image Awards and numerous Miss Universe pageants, most recently in 2023.