‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Lands in Hot Water After ‘Uncomfortable’ Exchange With Katy Perry

Ryan Seacrest confused some American Idol viewers Sunday while talking to judge Katy Perry, seemingly unaware the live show was back on the air.

katy perry literally had to tell ryan seacrest that the cameras were rolling and he continues to hit on her, asks if she’s a mom and says “you wanna talk about it??” after she says no. what’s going on i’m uncomfortable #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ichf6TWGoh — WE WANT AL4 || 30 170 (@WHAMCULT) May 14, 2018

“Your mom’s pretty,” Seacrest, leaning against the judges’ table, tells Perry, which you can see in the clip above. “My mom? Well, I hope the apple doesn’t fall from the tree,” she replies, giving the camera an exaggerated smile and wink.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You are, too. But you’re not a mom yet,” Seacrest continues in a low voice, prompting Perry to confirm, “Not yet.”

“Wanna talk about it?” Seacrest asks. As the studio audience stays silent, Perry and fellow judge Luke Bryan share a laugh, and judge Lionel Richie tells Seacrest, “Don’t start,” before Perry reminds Seacrest that the show is back on air.

Many American Idol fans took to Twitter to react to the confusing, awkward moment, saying it made them feel “uncomfortable.”

“katy perry literally had to tell ryan seacrest that the cameras were rolling and he continues to hit on her, asks if she’s a mom and says ‘you wanna talk about it??’ after she says no. what’s going on i’m uncomfortable,” one fan wrote.

“Ryan Seacrest knew the show was back on and proceeded to make small talk about how hot Katy Perry’s mom is and how they could “talk about” her becoming a mom. Ok, ABC,” another wrote.

Ryan Seacrest knew the show was back on and proceeded to make small talk about how hot Katy Perry’s mom is and how they could “talk about” her becoming a mom. Ok, ABC. https://t.co/AuMi7LDB16 — Ira (@ira) May 15, 2018

“That delay on @AmericanIdol when no one knew they were back so Ryan Seacrest asks Katy Perry if she’s a mom and if she wants him to help with that made me feel so uncomfortable. Is that an appropriate question? I don’t think so,” another said.

That delay on @AmericanIdol when no one knew they were back so Ryan Seacrest asks Katy Perry if she’s a mom and if she wants him to help with that made me feel so uncomfortable. Is that an appropriate question? I don’t think so. — Patrick Kelley (@pk1026) May 14, 2018

“I can’t believe Ryan Seacrest just insinuated that he wanted to impregnate Katy Perry on live television whilst under the impression they were on a commercial break omg wtf,” someone wrote.

I can’t believe Ryan Seacrest just insinuated that he wanted to impregnate Katy Perry on live television whilst under the impression they were on a commercial break omg wtf #AmericanIdol — nina (@povpaul) May 14, 2018

“Sooooo, idk but watching Ryan Seacrest when he didn’t know he was on the air just totally changed things. That was like an entirely different person than who he portrays on the air. And I’m disappointed. Wow that was creepy,” another said.

Sooooo, idk but watching Ryan Seacrest when he didn’t know he was on the air just totally changed things. That was like an entirely different person than who he portrays on the air. And I’m disappointed. Wow that was creepy. — Jenny Duffy (@PumpkinLove14) May 14, 2018

But others speculated that the cameras picked up the tail end of a friendly Mother’s Day conversation the two were having during the commercial break. Both Seacrest and Perry had both just met each other’s mothers since their mothers, as well as Bryan’s mother and Richie’s sister, were all in attendance for a special Mother’s Day episode.

“Its probably just for T.V.,” one fan wrote.

Its probably just for T.V. — amy strickland (@prettiepixie81) May 14, 2018

“Um obviously Katy and Ryan have a joking relationship. And Katy didn’t seem to mind so I don’t know why people are so upset,” another said.

Um obviously Katy and Ryan have a joking relationship. And Katy didn’t seem to mind so I don’t know why people are so upset — shell (@anotherdramax2) May 15, 2018

No matter if the conversation was part of an innocent discussion or something more, out of context it reminds fans of the sexual misconduct accusations surrounding Seacrest from earlier this year. The TV personality’s former personal stylist at E! News, Suzie Hardy, said in March that she filed a police report after E! cleared Seacrest of the allegations in February.

“It’s been four months since I sent a letter to Ryan Seacrest and E! detailing the sexual assault and harassment I endured while I was Ryan’s personal stylist from 2007 to 2012,” Hardy wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, later adding, “I finally said ‘enough is enough’ and went public with my name and the ugly details of what I endured. And then … nothing.”

“Everyone in Hollywood who stands by Ryan now is choosing not to believe me. That includes every guest on his shows, every studio and network that does business with him, every celebrity who talks to him on a red carpet. Know that this is a choice you are making,” Hardy continues.

In Sunday’s episode of American Idol, Cade Foehner and Michael J. Woodard were eliminated, meaning that the final three consists of Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett.