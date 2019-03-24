‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Hilariously Crushes on Model Contestant Katie Belle

The first round of American Idol auditions are in full swing this season, and judge Luke Bryan was particularly smitten with one contestant during the most recent episode of the competition show.

Model Katie Belle auditioned during the March 17 episode of the show, walking in as judge Katy Perry read that the Idol hopeful “wants and deserves the finer things in life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After sharing that she was from Atlanta, Georgia, Perry told Belle that she looks like a “gosh darn supermodel,” with Bryan chiming in to call her “the Gisele of Georgia.”

For her audition, Belle sang “Golden Slumbers” by The Beatles in an effort to impress Bryan, Perry and Lionel Richie. After she finished, Perry joked, “Luke can’t look at you. I think you probably have a magical spell that you put on.”

“I was channeling Stevie Nicks today with the outfit today,” Belle responded, “so good, I’m glad!”

Perry invited Bryan to speak first, though all he could get out was, “I tell ya, I’m a yes.”

Richie offered a bit of a critique, telling Belle she needs to develop her sound but “I love who you are.” Perry told the 19-year-old she needs to work on her voice, though she “definitely” has a style.

Richie attempted to ask Belle if she performed out, to which Bryan interjected, “Does it really matter?”

Ultimately, Perry made the decision to send Belle through to Hollywood, noting, “She’s gonna be a star in some way. It’ll just be nice to know that we helped do that. Whether you wanna be a singer, an actress, a model, you’re destined for this world.”

After receiving her golden ticket, Belle went to shake the judges’ hands, though she barely got to thank Bryan before he jokingly fell onto the floor. Richie attempted to help him up as Belle left the room, with Perry borrowing a line from one of her own hits, singing, “I kissed a girl and I liked it.”

“I touched her,” Bryan exclaimed. “Just the touch of a hand.”

“She’s Luke’s Trevor,” Perry concluded, referring to Season 16 contestant Trevor Holmes, who instantly had Perry smitten when he walked in the door for his own audition last year and admitted he had a crush on the singer. Ultimately, Holmes failed to make the Top 24, putting an end to Perry’s gushing over his good looks on national television.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo Credit: FOX