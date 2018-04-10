Katy Perry Cringes Through Her Parents’ Appearance on ‘American Idol’

American Idol‘s top 24 performances were upstaged by a squirming Katy Perry as her parents made an appearance.

During Sunday night’s episode of ABC‘s American Idol, which kicked off the performances of the top 24, judge Katy Perry’s parents, Mary Christine and Maurice Keith Hudson, both Pentecostal pastors, took their on-camera time to embarrass their daughter.

“She’s still the bird, she’s still mouthy, and they add wisdom to that,” Mary Christine said, gesturing to Perry’s fellow judges, 68-year-old funk/soul/R&B legend Lionel Richie and 41-year-old country star Luke Bryan.

When host Ryan Seacrest asked Perry’s father if the singer had always been “mouthy,” he quickly relied with an “um, yeah.”

Her mother chimed in by adding that she’s the middle child, “they always want the most attention.”

The somewhat awkward conversation left Perry cringing in her seat for several moments before she finally added her own two cents. “I feel like it’s turned out OK for them,” she eventually yelled out.

The night saw another awkward moment when Seacrest got a rare opportunity to sing on stage.

After contestant Brian Diaz, a huge Lionel Richie fan, performed a great rendition of “Hello” in front of his idol, who expressed how much he loved the performance, he was not willing to wait until duets night to see the two perform together. He egged on Richie to come to the stage, and Richie could not resist. He sang a little bit of the song before slinging his arm around Seacrest and goading the host into singing.

While Seacrest and Richie got a head start on duets night, a roster of other famous names will be on hand to take part in the show’s duet portion, which will see a major act perform with finalists from the show’s Top 24 contestants. Some of those artists include country artists Sugarland and Cam, along with Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, and Toni Braxton.

Scotty McCreary, who took home the top spot during Season 10 in 2011, and radio personality Bobby Bones will serve as mentors to the top contestants.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.