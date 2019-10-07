‘American Idol’ Stars Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Get Married in Intimate, ‘Rustic’ Wedding

After singing their hearts out on American Idol‘s first season and finding love most serendipitously on the ABC reality show, former contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner tied the knot Saturday afternoon in romantic ceremony in Texas. The newlyweds took to Instagram to announce the intimate nuptials with a photo granted exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Officially a Mrs.” Barrett wrote on the photo captured by Lilly Welch Photography shared to her Instagram of the two looking smitten with one another. Foehner shared the same photo, but added a caption that read, “I made her a Foehner. Baby, we did it!”

In the exclusive from PEOPLE, the two had a “rustic” wedding in Garrison, Texas in front of 100 guests made up of family and friends at the venue, Union Springs, including the couple’s fellow Idol co-stars, Caleb Hutchinson — who was one of Foehner’s groomsmen — and Catie Turner.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” Barrett told PEOPLE ahead of the big day, adding how the reception would be a laid-back event. “We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season.”

The couple decided on the venue after their mutual love for Texas and where 23-year-old, Foehner is from.

“I spent a lot of time [in Texas] this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax,” the 19-year-old bride said. “The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.”

The space per PEOPLE was decorated with “plum and blush décor that brought their ‘rustic’ theme to life,” with Barrett adding how Texas is the perfect backdrop for the start of their union.

“The setting of our wedding in the woods really influenced the décor and feel of our big day,” she said. Barrett, who wore a gown by Martina Liana for the ceremony and reception, said she didn’t have to try on “too many” dresses before landing on the perfect one, admitting she was pretty “fortunate” to find the “one” quickly.

The two also wrote their own vows and were married by their good friend, Counting On star, Jeremy Vuolo — husband of Jinger Duggar. Barrett tells the publication she “absolutely” knew she would cry during the special moment of their “I do’s.”

“We’re both excited to make such a serious and holy commitment before the Lord, with our friends and family there to support us and celebrate,” Barrett said. “Becoming one family has been the thing we’ve looked forward to most.”

Barrett and Foehner got engaged this past March during a trip to Los Angeles, where they booked a stay at the same hotel where they first met while shooting Idol.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic