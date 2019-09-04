‘American Idol’ Fans Mourn Loss of Contestant Haley Smith After Her Death at 26

Following the sad news that former American Idol contestant Haley Smith has passed away at the age of 26, fans have taken to social media to mourn the unfortunate loss. According to In Touch, Smith died on Aug. 31 after crashing her motorcycle on Medway Road in Millinocket, Maine, around 2 a.m. local time. Authorities said that she failed to make a sharp turn while driving down the road, but her father told journalists that the family believes that a deer may have run out into the road in front of her, as they say she is a good rider and would not have lost control of her motorcycle otherwise.

When she was only 18 years old she audition on Season 11 of American Idol, performing Chaka Kahn’s “Tell Me Something Good” for judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She made it on to Hollywood, with Jackson saying to her afterwards, “It’s not perfect but I actually kinda like that,” and Tyler adding, “Wow, I love your voice. So much. You’re right out of my era. And I’m honored to be here, listening to your voice.”

My gosh. This is so very sad. Her take on Chaka was so spirited and lovely > ‘American Idol’ Contestant Haley Smith Dies in Motorcycle Accident – TMZ https://t.co/Nl3fBtAFkn — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) September 3, 2019

Fans of the show have since been commenting on Smith’s death, with one tweeting, “Oh my god way to young Rest In Peace.”

“Very sad. Watched the clip and Haley appeared to be a genuine free spirit, lovely person & talented singer,” someone else said.

Makes me sad. R.I.P. Haley! — Sunny Powell (@sunnyday1949) September 3, 2019

“May God give the family strength and support,” one fan said in a Facebook comment.

“May her Soul RIP my Sincere Condolences to her family and friends,” another wrote.

👩🏽‍⚕️Living in Rural Pennsylvania for A decade I had to be conscious of the deers, especial after driving from Bronx – Manhattan to PA, they can sneak across the road quick!

American Idol contestant Haley Smith, 26, dies in motorcycle crash https://t.co/4znTwpMwQT @DailyMailCeleb — Joyeta E.Anderson (@joyeta_e) September 3, 2019

“God bless her family and friends,” a third Facebook user wrote, while a fourth offered, “RIP Haley. Sing with the angels.”

“Seems a lovely young lady, so terribly sad what happened to her,” someone else commented. “RIP Hailey I’m sure you’re singing now with the Angels.”

At this time, it does not appear that American Idol producers have commented on Smith’s passing.