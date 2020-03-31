‘American Idol’ Fans Looking for New Episode After Unexpected Coronavirus Schedule Change

Fans of American Idol were thrown for a loop when they realized a new episode was not airing on Monday. Due to production halting amid the coronavirus outbreak, ABC opted to stray from the typical back-to-back episodes on Sunday and Monday to stretch out the last of the two pre-recorded episodes.

The Hawaii Round kicked off on Sunday with the Top 40 competing for spots in the Top 20. Viewers were eager to see the completion of the round on Monday but realized that wouldn’t be the case. The final episode before the live rounds begin, which might not be for quite some time if at all according to a report on TMZ, will air on Sunday, April 5. This is just the latest show to see its schedule impacted as the night also saw viewers expressing their frustration over Wheel of Fortune being flexed out of its usual time slot in order for more coronavirus coverage.

The show’s Twitter account did not alert their fans on Monday that no new episode would be airing, but did adjust their bio to reflect the new schedule.

Here is a collection of some of the various reactions that poured in across the 8 p.m. ET hour when viewers were expecting to see the conclusion of the Hawaii Showcase.

A Sad Sight

Fans of the singing competition were surprised when they tuned into ABC and didn’t see the trio of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on their screens.

I heard there is NO new episode tonight? Is it true? — Rut S. Nastiti (@RutNastiti) March 31, 2020

Messing With Viewers Minds

#AmericanIdol No new episode tonight. Gotta wait till next Sunday. They messed with your minds last night when they said watch tomorrow… wtg production team @AmericanIdol — Justin Martin (@BurnDesign85) March 31, 2020

“A Long Week Ahead”

The next installment of the show won’t air until the following Sunday. After that episode, there’s no telling when the next new episode will run. ABC will be airing some special episodes that will spotlight the Top 20 in the meantime to fill the gap.

When you think American idol is coming on and it’s not 🙁 I have to wait a long week to watch again. I’m sad. — Payton Bailey (@payybay) March 30, 2020

Missing Their Faves

With the season in full swing, many fans have already begun getting attached to their favorite singers. Without the new episode, those same viewers were feeling a bit frustrated at not being able to see the fate of the remaining contestants in the Top 40.

Pissed I’m just now seeing @AmericanIdol is canceled tonight. Episode was filmed in January. Pissed at I can’t see @ArthurGunn122 perform tonight. Pissed I can’t see @LionelRichie. Pissed I can’t see @LukeBryanOnline. Just pissed #AmericanIdol — Cody Moskovsky🦈 (@C_Mosk25) March 31, 2020

Fans Wondering What’s Next for Idol

As previously reported, the scheduled live shows of American Idol will be delayed. A new report from TMZ suggests that there may not be any studio shows if and when the season returns. It sounds like production is trying to come up with contingency plans to get through the Top 20. Now fans are wondering what’s next for the show.