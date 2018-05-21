‘American Idol’ Fans Criticize Inconsistent Judging in Finale

The American Idol judges did not come with their kid gloves on for the finale episode.

During Sunday’s performance half of the ABC reality series’ finale, Gabby Barrett, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe each hit the judges with three songs — an original number, a hometown tribute and their “winner’s circle” song.

But the generally supportive judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — were noticeably more critical of the contestants.

At one point, Perry defended her criticisms as helping to ease the singers out of the “American Idol bubble,” which mentor Bobby Bones seemed to buck during a conversation with host Ryan Seacrest, but many on the internet thought was a good strategy near the end.

Others thought Perry’s note to Hutchinson that she would tell him the truth “every time” was disingenuous, as she had previously been almost exclusively complimentary. They took to Twitter to express their opinions.

@katyperry “I going to tell you the truth every time.” Only in the finale though. #AmericanIdol — Bobby (@TheDoughMaster_) May 21, 2018

#AmericanIdol Thank you Bobby Bones! Judges were extremely harsh, especially Katy. She is the worst of the three. Pleaee can her ASAP! — Red Cup (@MyRedSoloCup) May 21, 2018

Shout out to @mrBobbyBones for calling out the judges for being too harsh #AmericanIdol — Erin Lynn (@Oneday415) May 21, 2018

This is the first real time the judges gave critiques and I do think what they said needed to heard #AmericanIdol — Mary Kathryn (@Maryy_Kathryn) May 21, 2018

These judge are rough tonight… #americanidol — Megan (@MeganEnnesser) May 21, 2018

Idk why I feel so passionately about this right now, but Katy shouldn’t you have been doing that this entire time? Getting them out of the bubble of American Idol? You’re just thinking about this now? Maayyybeee you should have done this the whole damn time.. 🤔 #AmericanIdol — Kori. (@korixann) May 21, 2018

#AmericanIdol So the judges decided to “judge” tonight and earn their$. I’m with Bobby Bones. — Cheryl Hutton (@goaliemom1104) May 21, 2018

Yeah I get it that the judges have to give them advice and get them ready for the music business but they were a little harsh. #AmericanIdol — Nicole • YOUNGBLOOD (@cliffordsmofos) May 21, 2018

