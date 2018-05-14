Reality

‘American Idol’ Fans Cheer the Return of Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is back on the American Idol stage after 13 long years! The country superstar, […]

Carrie Underwood is back on the American Idol stage after 13 long years!

The country superstar, who won the fourth season of the reality singing competition, went on to win seven Grammys, 17 CMT Awards and is, as Ryan Seacrest said during Sunday’s episode, “the most successful” Idol winner ever.

Returning as a guest mentor for the Top 5 contestants Sunday, Underwood described her time on American Idol as a “dream,” said it was surreal for her to return to the show as a mentor.

In her honor, contestants all performed one of her songs from over the years, including “Undo It,” and “So Small.” She also performed her new single “Cry Pretty” for viewers.

Fans were all too excited to see her back on the stage.

The two-part American Idol finale will air Sunday, May 20 and Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

