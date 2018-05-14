‘American Idol’ Fans Cheer the Return of Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is back on the American Idol stage after 13 long years!

The country superstar, who won the fourth season of the reality singing competition, went on to win seven Grammys, 17 CMT Awards and is, as Ryan Seacrest said during Sunday’s episode, “the most successful” Idol winner ever.

Returning as a guest mentor for the Top 5 contestants Sunday, Underwood described her time on American Idol as a “dream,” said it was surreal for her to return to the show as a mentor.

In her honor, contestants all performed one of her songs from over the years, including “Undo It,” and “So Small.” She also performed her new single “Cry Pretty” for viewers.

Fans were all too excited to see her back on the stage.

@carrieunderwood night on #AmericanIdol and I’m living.

Fun fact: she was the first ever idol I rooted for. I was 6 when she won. Parents ended up buying me “Some Hearts” for Christmas. We even had a tree named Carrie. — BRI{브리} (@TaeSeo16) May 14, 2018

loving Carrie as mentor already #AmericanIdol — maddkat (@maddkat57) May 14, 2018

y’all don’t even KNOW how much i love carrie underwood 😭 #AmericanIdol — 🌻C4rlizzle (@carlacampos_) May 14, 2018

Loving @carrieunderwood tonight on American Idol! All Carrie songs 😃 #americanidol — ML Daily (@tomboyranfan) May 14, 2018

When Ryan said Carrie is the most successful idol winner😍🙌🏻 #AmericanIdol — Carrie Fan💫👸🏼 (@_CUchaser) May 14, 2018

#AmericanIdol carrie underwood did so good after 13 years. — Brandon colon (@Brandoncolon4) May 14, 2018

no one!!! will ever top Carrie Underwood. just saying #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/e81wPPooCt — brooke (@slflreputation) May 14, 2018

The two-part American Idol finale will air Sunday, May 20 and Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Carrie Underwood