‘American Idol’ Contestant Makes Major Mistake During Finale Performance

American Idol singer Caleb Lee Hutchinson stumbled out of the gate during his finale performance Monday.

The 19-year-old singer started off the high-pressure night with his winner’s single, “Johnny Cash Heart.” But he started a little too soon, giving a false beginning to the song before his cue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While he recovered quickly from the misstep, the error may have taken a toll on his confidence, with judge Katy Perry calling it his “weakest performance” in the competition so far.

“I adore you and how far you’ve come … I really wish that you would embody it as Caleb Lee Hutchinson’s song,” she said.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan agreed, saying, “I don’t want people to think you’re getting more tense and tight during the finale. … Just relax. You’re top three baby, but it ain’t over yet.”

Hutchinson admitted he was definitely feeling the pressure going into the finale.

“It’s more pressure than we’ve had before,” he said. “We’re home stretching.”

He still has a chance to redeem himself, with additional performances of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley and a hometown dedication song to Dallas, Georgia, “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash.

Competitor Gabby Barrett is slated to perform her hometown dedication, “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a repeat performance of “Little Red Wagon” by Miranda Lambert, and her winner’s single: “Rivers Deep.”

Maddie Poppe has planned to sing “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac to her hometown of Clarksville, Iowa and is taking a risk with a repeat of her own original song, “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up.” Her winner’s circle song, “Going Going Gone,” will complete the set.

For the finale, you can submit up to 10 votes for each remaining contestant per voting method — online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, and via text voting.

For text message voting, text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.”

Voting for the finale will close Monday at 9 a.m. ET. The results will be revealed during Monday night’s episode.

The second half of the American Idol finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC