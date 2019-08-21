‘American Idol’ Alum Danny Gokey and Wife Welcome Fourth Child Emmanuel

Former American Idol Season 8 finalist, Danny Gokey, and his wife Leyicet welcomed the newest member of their family. Gokey shared a photo of their newborn son, Emanuel Daniel, with PEOPLE on Friday.

The couple now has four children with Emanuel Daniel joining the crew.The other three are Daniel Emanuel, 6, Victoria Isabella, 4, and Gabriel Daniel, who turns 2 at the end of August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his Instagram post in which he broke the news, Gokey wrote, “We are so excited to announce that our 4th child Emanuel made his entrance into the world today.” The rest of the post included that Emanuel came in at eight pounds, 14 ounces and was born on Aug. 16.

Fans of his were quick to send their congrats to him and his wife.

Congratulations @dannygokey and @leyicet !!! Hope Mama and baby are doing well!! — Jill Baldwin (@jbaldwin1029) August 17, 2019

What a priceless, precious picture! May God richly bless you and your family. 🙏🏻♥️ — Priscilla Doremus (@pjdoremus) August 17, 2019

Praise The Lord!!! Welcome to the world, little Emanuel! So much love being sent your way, Gokey family🙏🏼❤️❤️ — Susan Silver (@SilverQuill13) August 17, 2019

Leyicet gave birth to Gabriel Daniel in 2017. During that, Gokey told PEOPLE that he was “on cloud nine” when he found out his wife was pregnant with their third child. He added that, “I refuse to miss out on my children’s lives.”

Through it all, he somehow has found the balance in continuing on with his music career while raising a family that now features four children.

“Everyone’s waiting for that perfect moment before they have kids and my career is doing the best it’s ever been yet. One thing I didn’t want to believe in is that I couldn’t have a family and do music at the same time,” Gokey explained.

Gokey placed third on his season of American Idol. He fell short of Adam Lambert and eventual winner, Kris Allen. The Wisconsin singer released his debut single, “My Best Days Are Ahead of Me” in 2009 and his first album dropped the following year in March.

His most recent album came out this April when Haven’t Seen It Yet hit the market. The album wound up at No. 2 on the Top Christian Albums chart.