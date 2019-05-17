‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Posts ‘Father and Son Project’ Photo Amid Show Cancellation Rumors

Paul Teutul Sr. and his son, Michael Teutul, are back in the shop and busy at work amid ongoing speculation that their Discovery Channel series American Chopper is about to be canceled.

The reality TV star and founder of Orange County Choppers, a manufacturer of custom motorcycles and the focus of the Discovery Channel series, is seemingly unconcerned about his fate in the reality TV industry, as he took to Instagram on Thursday to show himself and his son hard at work on a new project.

“I don’t no if u should do that pop!!” he jokingly captioned one photo of Michel looking at him skeptically.

The post had fans cheering “Old school Teutul!!” and joking praising the “Rare & Epic shot of Senior with his mouth not moving.” It also had a few fans wondering what exactly they were working on.

“You should make a potato gun and launch taters at Jr. ‘s shop,” one fan suggested.

Thankfully, Teutul Sr. also offered fans a glimpse at just what they are working on, teasing a “father and son project” and warning fans “don’t do at home” as a few of the short clips showed fire and a small explosion.

View this post on Instagram Father and son project, don’t do at home A post shared by Paul Teutul Sr. (@paulteutulsr) on May 16, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

The small project could be the last that fans see from the Teutul’s, as speculation recently surfaced that Discovery Channel would soon be announcing that they had chosen not to pick American Chopper up for a 12th season.

The rumors were sparked after a source told Page Six that Teutul Sr. was planning to move to Florida, where he would relaunch his YouTube channel, though a second source claimed that not all hope was lost for another season of the series, as “the show has been resurrected multiple times.”

“Nothing is set in stone with that show — and nothing ever set in stone with them,” the insider claimed. “That show has nine lives and they haven’t all been used yet.”

Teutul’s own rep claimed that “the show was not canceled” and that Teutul had no intentions of relaunching his YouTube channel, and that they are instead “just rebranding the YouTube name, OCC Plus.”

So far, Discovery Channel has not yet spoken out about the fate of the series, which was produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Craig Coffman and Todd Lefkowitz are executive producers with Brian Peterson serving as producer.