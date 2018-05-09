Amber Portwood Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Leah Meeting Baby Brother James

Amber Portwood is one proud mama! The Teen Mom OG personality took to Instagram a day after giving birth to son James to share a sweet moment between big sister Leah and her new baby bro.

The MTV personality and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed baby James on Tuesday, May 8 at 1:39 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz, and shared the photo of the baby with his 9-year-old big sister Wednesday. Portwood shares Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

“Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother,” she captioned the sweet photo with a hugging emoji.

After fans rushed to Twitter to congratulate the new parents on Tuesday, Portwood took to the network to share her first thoughts as a mother of two: “Feeling all of the love right now!” she wrote on the social media platform that afternoon.

The 27-year-old announced she and Glennon were expecting their first child together in November after just a few months of seeing one another.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts,” adding that the two are “both very happy.”

In November, Portwood revealed that she weaned herself off of her medication for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, which was not safe to take during pregnancy.

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

“We’re both very happy,” she gushed. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

“He’s already thinking about the future,” she added of Glennon.

It’s been years since the mom had a baby in the house, and with the addition of a new family member comes a lot of nerves, she admitted.

“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Amber Portwood