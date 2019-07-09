Amber Portwood Parties With Castmates on ‘Teen Mom OG’ as Arrest Scandal Looms in Real Life

While Amber Portwood‘s real life is filled with drama, MTV‘s Teen Mom OG has yet to catch up. Monday night’s episode featured Portwood partying with her co-stars in Boca Raton, Florida. Just last week though, Portwood was arrested for domestic battery, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon reportedly telling police to report he feared for his life.

In scenes released by MTV before the episode aired, Portwood is seen going around Boca Raton with Maci Bookout, Cheyene Floyd and Catelynn Lowell to celebrate Portwood’s birthday. The quartet goes to a drag show, where they talked about making newcomer Floyd feel comfortable on the show.

The scenes were in stark contrast to what is going on in Portwood’s life today. On Friday morning, the 29-year-old was arrested in Indianapolis for domestic battery.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” Indianapolis police said in a statement Friday. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

According to an audio recording between Indianapolis police and emergency dispatch, they received a text from Glennon who seemed to be afraid for his life.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” a dispatcher said in the recording, published by Radar Online.

Portwood allegedly assaulted Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. Portwood is also the mother of 10-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex-fiance Gary Shirley.

Portwood was released from Marion County Jail Saturday afternoon on a cash bond of $2,000. It is not known who bailed out Portwood, but Radar Online reported she was “a woman unrelated” to the reality star.

Her next hearing was scheduled for Monday, but it was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Glennon and Portwood started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

This was not the first time Portwood has been accused of domestic violence. She was charged with domestic battery in 2010, in connection with a fight with Shirley. She also spent 17 months in prison for violating terms of her probation from a drug possession case. In 2017, ex-fiance Matt Baier accused her of domestic violence, an allegation she denied.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.

