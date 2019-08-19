Amber Portwood Lamented Her Mental Health Struggles on ‘Teen Mom OG’ Days Before Arrest

Amber Portwood was admittedly having a tough time with her mental health just days before the Teen Mom OG star was arrested on charges of domestic battery last month. In a sneak peek of the Teen Mom OG season finale airing Monday evening, Portwood discussed her tendency to “blow up” with then-beau Andrew Glennon.

After admitting to an “intense” session with her therapist, Portwood told Glennon she had spent the time discussing, “Just like negative self-talk and like how I push away happiness, which leads to like pushing away you.”

“Yeah, I mean I know there’s like those mornings where you’re upset and there’s no real reason for it,” Glennon answered.

“All you can really do is just be there for me and be happy,” she added. “I just gotta like keep working on it, and understanding its not just bipolar, it’s not just borderline, or anxiety, it’s also things that have happened in your life. When I start to get in my head at night, when I can’t sleep, this kinda just amplifies it, I guess. I just, you know how I blow up, because I don’t draw that line. I don’t have that boundary, I guess.”

“Yeah, I know those moments,” Glennon responded. “Once you’ve recognized that you’re in that state of mind, just to try and like diffuse it or walk away, it’s not worth it. Life’s too short for that, babe.”

“But it’s like…and I’m not like choosing, ya know,” Portwood explained. “I let things frustrate me to the point where I get so angry, and I’m just exploding.”

Just days after filming, the reality personality was arrested on July 5 for allegedly attacking Glennon, holding their 1-year-old son James, while wielding a machete. Portwood has been charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. While Portwood has been granted supervised visits with her son, Glennon has filed for sole custody of the boy.

