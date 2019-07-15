Amber Portwood’s Alleged Machete Attack Could End Her ‘Teen Mom OG’ Run

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood was recently accused of wielding a machete during an argument with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and reports suggest the alleged incident could mean the end of her time on the MTV show.

Sources told TMZ that Portwood is “already on thin ice” with the show due to the charges she is facing stemming from her July 5 arrest for domestic battery and that her presence on the MTV show hinges on whether she is convicted of using a deadly weapon.

The sources add that the show is “letting the legal process play out,” but a conviction will likely mean the end for Portwood, who has been a staple on the reality series for 10 years. Portwood has remained on Teen Mom through multiple legal issues including a 2010 domestic violence charge and a 2011 charge for possession of a controlled substance, but the difference with her current case is the fact that she reportedly endangered her son.

In an affidavit obtained by Radar Online, Glennon said that after getting into an argument over going to see fireworks, Portwood “threatened to kill herself” and “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing.” She then allegedly regurgitated the pills after Glennon said he was going to call for help.

The affidavit states that Portwood then “picked up a machete towards” Glennon and their 1-year-old son, James, who Glennon was holding. Glennon says he locked himself and his son in his office and that Portwood struck the other side of the door with the machete, kicked the door and broke the handle.

“Mr. Glennon stated that is when he called for help. Mr. Glennon stated Ms. Portwood then broke down and started crying,” the affidavit continues. “Mr. Glennon stated he took [James] downstairs and Ms. Portwood was sitting at the top of the stairs talking and crying.”

When police arrived, Portwood reportedly “denied the incident with the pills and machete but admitted to hitting [Glennon] while he was holding [James] and that is what she was arrested for.”

Glennon said that his girlfriend “has the machete as means of protection as she is unable to possess a firearm” and “got the machete after hearing a gunshot in the neighborhood.”

Portwood is currently facing three felony charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child as a result of her altercation with Glennon. The 29-year-old is due in court later this month.

