Amber Portwood in ‘Absolute Shock,’ Says ‘Nothing Makes Sense’ in Troubling Instagram

Amber Portwood seems to be really struggling as she continues to live in the aftermath of her domestic battery charge against boyfriend Andrew Glennon after being arrested last month. After a preview of the Teen Mom OG star’s reunion special segment with Dr. Drew Pinsky went live Wednesday, Portwood took to Instagram with a cryptic, yet concerning message.

Sharing a photo of a crumpled up piece of paper with the word “Why?” on it, Portwood wrote, “I’m just in absolute shock…honestly…nothing makes sense anymore.”

Portwood turned off the comments on her post, going on to share a number of songs on her grid that have some meaning to her since her 1-year-old son James was taken from her custody following the arrest, including “Make Me Proud” by Drake and “Rescue Me” by Marshmello.

It’s unclear what Portwood is referencing, but as she awaits further developments in her case after being accused of wielding a machete at Glennon as he was holding their son during a fight, a segment from the upcoming reunion in which she seems uneasy discussing the issue was published by MTV.

“Let’s talk about how you’ve been doing since the arrest. Why don’t you tell me the story, what happened?” Pinsky asks in the sneak peek. “I can’t really,” she begins, looking nervous as Pinsky chimes in, “to the extent that you’re able.”

Looking unsure about what she can say about her case, Portwood tells production off-camera, “I really need some assurance,” to which one producer responds, “We don’t want you to say anything you can’t say.”

“You’re going to talk to my lawyers and just like, please figure something out,” Portwood tells her. “I want to get my side of the story out. That’s what I want.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

