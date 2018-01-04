‘The Amazing Race’: [SPOILER] Eliminated First

The Amazing Race is back for season 30, and the first team has just been sent home.

Models Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald lost in a foot race to the finishing pad during the season’s first episode, entitled “You’re a Champion, Prove It.”

After several teams came in, the team of retired NBA players, Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, reached the mat to learn that they violated a rule. They aided another team at a roadblock challenge and were penalized 30 minutes.

The two remaining teams raced to get to the end, but the 30-minute window closed. In the end, Mitcheson and Fitzgerald, who works as ring girls and Instagram models, lost by a single step to “goat yoga” instructors Sarah Williams and April Gould.

“We’ve never had a finish this close,” host Phil Keoghan said.

There are 10 duos remaining, including former Big Brother contestants Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.