‘Amazing Race’ Competitor Dr. Jim Raman Dies at 42

Dr. Jim Raman, an orthodontist seen in The Amazing Race Season 25, died in South Carolina as the age of 42.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Raman’s home around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to WIS-TV. He was found dead at the scene, and no one has been arrested or detained in his death.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said there is “nothing suspicious or criminal” involved in the case and offered no further comment out of respect of the family. The sheriff’s department also said they are not searching for suspects or persons of interest, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Raman competed on The Amazing Race with his wife, Dr. Misti Raman in 2014. According to PEOPLE, the couple finished in first place in five of the show’s 12 legs. The couple was billed as “married dentists” on the series.

After the season wrapped, they went back to South Carolina and resumed their Irmo Smiles practice.

“Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week,” his office said in a statement. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. We will be working to reschedule Dr. Misti Raman’s patients and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband.”

According to WLTX, Raman was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and earned a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina’s College of Dental Medicine. The Ramans have two children.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at the Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

In 2018, Raman wrote a passionate op-ed for The State, calling for the passage of a bill to require autism benefits in small-group and individual health plans. His son Jimmy is autistic.

“My Christian faith tells me that Jimmy was created perfectly in God’s eyes. But as a parent, I would give anything to remove the burden of autism from his life,” Raman wrote. “While that is not possible, I find solace in the fact that we are getting Jimmy the best therapy available.”

He continued, “But while we have excellent health insurance, our small-group policy does not cover autism therapies. There are no insurers in South Carolina that offer a small-group product that includes appropriate autism benefits, including coverage for Applied Behavior Analysis, and under state law, they are not required to do so.”

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images