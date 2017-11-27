All the Duggars Celebrated Thanksgiving Under One Roof

More than 30 Duggars crowded into Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home for a massive Thanksgiving celebration this year.

What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!! • Click the link in the bio to see our Thanksgiving photo album • A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

There are 31 Duggar family members sitting on the stairs of the Arkansas homestead in a photo they posted to their official Instagram Saturday. That’s not including pregnant Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s baby and Jill (Duggar) Dillard‘s rumored baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving,” they captioned the picture. “We truly have so much to be thankful for!!”

On the family’s blog, they opened up more about what the holiday entailed.

“We had a wonderful time together over the past few days, lots of delicious food and the making of new memories that will last a lifetime! We were so thankful to have kids and grandkids under one roof,” they wrote. “Family is really one of the greatest blessings from God and we are especially thankful for our family! We hope your Thanksgiving holiday was just as wonderful!”

Joy-Anna looked every bit the glowing expecting mother in the holiday pictures. She is allegedly about 25 weeks pregnant with her and husband Austin Forsyth’s first child, although many fans think she is further along than she claims.

The couple tied the knot in May, and Joy-Anna said soon after that she was looking forward to being a mom herself.

“I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children,” Duggar said.