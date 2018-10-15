Alex Rodriguez Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians had an extra dose of celebrity in Sunday’s all-new episode, as former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez got called in to help the KarJenners in their softball game against Tito Jackson’s family.

The all-star game of softball was off to a rough start as pregnant Khloé Kardashian tried to teach the basics of the game to sister Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is this the mound?” Kim asked, wandering the field at their first practice.

“No, the mound is there,” the Revenge Body host explained. “That would be the pitcher’s mound.”

The KarJenners struggled through their first practice, and Khloé was unsure how they would actually be able to pull off playing a game without embarrassing themselves, let alone winning. Kris even injured her wrist when a rogue pitch from Kim hit her.

“The first softball practice is terrifying,” Khloé admitted to the camera. “It’s just chickens with their head cut off running around this field. It’s not good.”

Things improved slightly during their subsequent practice, with Kris’ longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble even catching a ball that was about to leave the field, but it was still looking like the KarJenner team wouldn’t be bringing home a win. That is, until Kris brought in her “secret weapon.”

“We still don’t have a full team, even after the second practice, so I recruited a few more people to round out this squad,” Kris teased to the cameras. “I still have one little trick up my sleeve.”

It was then that Rodriguez, who Kris called her “ace in the hole” showed up to play.

Rodriguez, who is currently dating World of Dance star Jennifer Lopez, shocked the Jacksons and the KarJenner team, named the Calabasas Peaches after A League of Their Own.

“He is here to help coach the girls today and bring in the win for the Calabasas Peaches. Bam!” Kris said proudly.

Rodriquez was more than happy to take a break from building his empire, he said, telling the Peaches, “The Jacksons have to go down.”

“Look at the baseball and do not stop looking at the baseball,” he told the team before pulling them in for a prayer, asking, “Dear God, help us all play like New York Yankees.”

“Having Alex Rodriguez here is so major,” Kim said. “My mom really pulled it together. I think we have a real shot here.”

But not even A-Rod could help these softball newbies bring in a win.

“Well this is a total bust,” Kim told the camera.

Win or no win, Khloé noted that they had fun and were still able to donate $15,000 to the Watts Community Center, which the family was instrumental in helping open.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!