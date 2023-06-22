Hilaria Baldwin Admits She's 'Sometimes' Husband Alec's 'Mommy'

Hilaria Baldwin says she's a mother of eight..sort of. The wife of Alec Baldwin says that in addition to their seven children together, she oftentimes finds herself in a maternal role for her husband also. "Sometimes I'm his mommy," she admitted in an interview with Romper. She continued, noting that because Alec is 26 years her senior, many assumed she was looking for a father figure. Instead, she says it's nothing like that. "At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, 'She must have daddy issues because she's married to somebody older.' But it's actually the opposite," she said.

After dating for a year, the two exchanged vows in June 2012. Since then, they've welcomed seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months. As a busy mother, wife, and yoga instructor, Alec has praised Hilaria for her contributions to their family, and her deep care for him.

"I admire [Hilaria], and I have faith in her integrity. She's incredibly decent, and she's obviously a beautiful woman," he ctold the outlet. "I'm madly in love with her. And she can be a gigantic pain in the ass sometimes, but that's marriage."

Hilaria has been a rock for Alec, especially amid the Rust shooting and unfortunate death accident, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec was holding the prop gun at the time it went off and fired a live round. He was eventually charged, but the charges were dropped after it was discovered the gun had malfunctioning issues. Their children have also been a source of comfort for them both in the trying time amid the ongoing media frenzy.

In an episode of her podcast Witches Anonymous, Hilaria spoke candidly about the toll the situation took on her family. "It's been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason," she said. "Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So thank you [the fans] so much for being our rock right now because I don't feel so strong."