‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Reveals Ring Photo That Has Fans Jumping to Conclusions

Fans of the Alaskan Bush People family believe Rain Brown may have just tied the knot.

Speculation that Brown, the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, may have said “I do” or, at the very least, become engaged, was sparked Tuesday after she took to Instagram to introduce the newest member of her family, a furry friend named Jackson.

“Four weeks with This little dude has changed my life,” she captioned the photo. “i feel like I’ve known you forever and I have never been happier, jakson, I promise to pamper you forever. Love mama.”

While many fans were quick to gush over the cuteness overload of Jackson, many others only had eyes on the peculiar ring sitting on Brown’s ring finger.

“Omg RAIN, did I miss something??” one fan asked. “He is cute but look at that [ring].”

“Did you get married??” another questioned.

“WHATS UP with the RING??? Hmmmmm,” another wrote.

“Is that a engagement ring on your finger,” one fan asked.

Brown, who had included in her caption the hashtag “#notaweddingring,” was quick to take to the comments section to dispel the rumors.

“Everyone, I hash tagged not a wedding ring, lolz,” she wrote. “It’s not a wedding ring [laughing out loud].”

Although Brown, the youngest of the Brown siblings at just 16, isn’t hearing wedding bells in her future just yet, it wasn’t long ago that the family at the center of the popular Discovery Channel series did see one member tying the knot.

In August of 2018, Noah Brown married his then-fiancée Rhain in an intimate ceremony in Idaho, which was attended by close family. The marriage came just two years after they met in Hoonah, Alaska while Rhain was traveling. In April of 2017, Noah proposed to Rhain at sunset after a hike in Juneau, and on January 26, 2019, they welcomed their first child together, son Elijah Connor Brown.

“Dear Elijah Conner, I first met you at 3:30am Tuesday February 26th. And I will never be the same,” Brown wrote in part after meeting her nephew. “You have forever changed my heart and I will spend the rest of my life protecting loving and teaching you all I know.”

“Love you Eli, and I love you Noah and Rhain, you are amazing parents and you will only get better with time,” she concluded, adding the hashtags “stay strong,” “stay happy,” and “happy aunt.”