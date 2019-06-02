‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Noah and Rhain Brown Reportedly Already Trying for Another Baby

Alaskan Bush People stars Noah and Rhain Brown welcomed their son Elijah just three months ago, but reportedly already have baby fever again.

A source told Radar Online the two are “trying to conceive again!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source continued, “They really want to have their children be close in age so that they can grow up together, like Noah and his siblings did.”

Noah and Rhian welcomed Elijah Connor Brown on Feb. 26, who was born weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Noah told PEOPLE in February. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

Rhian called Elijah “happy, healthy and just perfect.”

After Elijah was born, Noah and Rhian left Washington state, splitting from the rest of the Brown family, and moved to a Colorado home Brown’s father gave him as a gift. The couple reportedly had a “huge fight” with the other Browns. One particularly bad fight was reportedly between Rhian and Noah’s sister Snowbird.

“Rhain got into a huge fight with Snowbird last week,” a source told Radar Online in March. “[They] did not leave on good terms. [They] have had enough of the family drama, and want to raise their son as far away as possible.”

There were also reports that Noah’s parents were being “overbearing.”

“Ami is trying to tell Rhain how she parented because it is important for Ami to be able to have that connection with her first grandson,” a source told Radar. “Billy is insisting that the baby be a part of the show and Noah hasn’t fully agreed with all of that yet.”

The source claimed Noah is “finding that his family and mother are a bit overbearing right now and he just kind of wants some space for a minute.”

However, Noah told Radar Online himself in March that his relationship with the family was getting better.

Noah said “things are great,” adding, “We are living in Colorado for a little while because we just wanted to take some time away to be with our son and didn’t want the family to have to deal with the baby crying and such.”

Alaskan Bush People‘s ninth season ended in March, and it has reportedly been renewed for a 10th.