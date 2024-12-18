Reality TV star Gabe Brown’s recent finger surgery has prompted his brother Noah to keep fans informed through a series of social media updates about the former Discovery Channel personality‘s condition. Noah Brown first shared news of his brother’s medical procedure through an Instagram video filmed during pre-op preparations. “Okay, Gabe, you had an update for everyone,” Noah began, asking his brother about his hand. In the footage, Gabe, who appeared alongside his family on Alaskan Bush People from 2014 to 2022, explained his situation from the hospital.

“They’re going to take me back there in a little bit. Fix my finger up. So, it should all be over before too long,” Gabe shared, noting that getting the “IV and stuff” was “not a lot of fun.” The procedure was estimated to take between “one to two hours” according to the brothers’ discussion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked to show his injury, Gabe showed the extent of his limited mobility, explaining he “can’t really bend it.” Noah quickly cautioned his brother “not to try to bend it” to avoid further injury. Despite the circumstances, Gabe expressed confidence in his medical team, praising how “super nice” and “knowledgeable” the staff appeared, adding that he felt he was in “really good hands.”

Following the surgery, Noah provided an update from his truck in the hospital parking lot. “Gabe is out of recovery. I just got the truck. They’re going to be wheeling him out to the door,” he reported, adding that “everything went well. All is good.” However, he noted that his brother “probably won’t regain full motion of his finger, but he has more of the details and what not.”

The situation marked an unusual role reversal for Noah, who remarked it was “strange being on the opposite end ‘cuz usually I’m the person getting surgery, the last couple times.” He also mentioned weather concerns, noting that “it was snowing. I guess the blizzard or whatever [that] was passing through didn’t hit this area but I don’t know if it’s affecting between here and Omak, so I’ll have to check.”

The Brown brothers, who gained fame documenting their off-grid lifestyle near Hoonah, Alaska, on Alaskan Bush People, continue to maintain a strong connection with their audience. Noah Brown, born in 1992, and Gabriel Starbuck Brown, born in 1989, were among the younger sons of the Brown family featured on the long-running series.

Fans responded warmly to both updates, expressing support and concern for the brothers. “Love how y’all support each other,” one commenter wrote, while another shared, “God bless Gabe….praying for your health.” The updates also sparked nostalgia among longtime viewers, with one fan noting, “I sure do love watching you guys grow up.”

“I’m glad he’s out and praying all goes well with recovery,” wrote one supporter, while another commented, “I’m so glad he’s out of surgery and doing as well as can be expected. Thank you so much Noah. I appreciate the update, I cannot say enough good things about you and your family, I love you all.”