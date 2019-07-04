‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Shares Loving Photo With Her ‘Whole Heart’

Rain Brown is leaning on her beloved pet now more than ever. The Alaskan Bush People personality took to Instagram Wednesday to share a selfie with her puppy, Jakson Maine, as reports of feuds between some of the members of the Brown family continue to swirl on the Internet.

“My whole heart [black heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption of the photo, also writing the hashtags, #staystrong and #stayhappy. Comments on the sweet post were disabled.

The photo also showed Jakson giving the Rain a sweet kiss.

Brown first introduced her social media fans to her new puppy, whose name was inspired by Bradley Cooper’s character from the Oscar-nominated film.

“Sadly I missed national puppy day, but this is Jakson Maine Brown,” she told her followers on Instagram. “I’ve only had him for two days, and this little dude has stolen my heart from top to bottom. I’m so lucky to be your mother, Jakson. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

In late June, the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People children took to Instagram to share a sweet message for brother Gabe Brown and wife Raquell Rose Pantilla after they tied the knot for a second time in an intimate ceremony in Washington.

“YAY! My besties Gabe and Raquell tied the knot! (Again heehee),” Brown captioned the photo. “Had a wonderful day with some wonderful people, so proud of Gabe and Raquell. May your new life together be amazing and full of love and wonder!”

The new image also showed the first photo of mother Ami Brown since she was declared to be in remission. Brother Matt Brown was noticeably missing from the celebration, amid reports he has been feuding with father Billy Brown.

Gabe and Raquell’s special day was a special one for Rain, as she was the one who introduced the couple.

“When we were in California, [little sister] Rain made a friend, and then I kind of made that same friend, and now we’re kind of more than friends,” Gabe revealed during a recent episode of the Discovery Channel series. “We’re kind of dating and it’s really cool.”

The couple dated for some time since and quickly tied the knot in January. Then in June the couple celebrated a second ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

“I’m so happy my family, especially my mom, could be by our side on our special day. Raquell is my one true love and we’re really grateful to have met each other. God is good,” Gabe told PEOPLE at the time.