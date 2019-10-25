‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Feeling Halloween Spirit While Making His Horror Film

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is hoping to break into filmmaking. The Discovery Channel star declared on Instagram Wednesday that he plans to make his own horror movie, although it is not clear who will be helping him out. He revealed the idea came to him while the Brown family visited California during matriarch Ami Brown‘s cancer treatment.

“When I was a kid, when we’d be, like, blown in by a storm or just down on anchor on the boat or even camping, we’d always tell, like, ghost stories, spooky stories, stuff like that,” Brown told his fans in a video posted to his private Instagram account. “And we also had a really limited number of movies, so we watched a lot of the same movies over and over again, and I was always intrigued by, like, the Alfred Hitchcock or the John Carpenter, those style movies.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown continued, “That’s one thing that, when we were stuck in California, I got the opportunity and kind of the idea to do my own equivalent of a horror movie, kind of based after all of those old movies that I used to like and even a couple of video games like Resident Evil.”

Brown said he has been “working really slowly” to make his own horror movie and said he has already shared some scenes on his Instagram account, InTouch Weekly notes. One of the clips he mentioned was a bizarre post of him running across a forest with a strange-sounding voiceover saying, “Fear no evil.” In the caption, Bear only included seven question marks.

Brown said the movie is “slowly coming together, really slowly, but it is coming together.”

Fans are really excited to see how this project turns out, although Brown did not explain how he plans to share it once it is done.

“Very cool Bear. Can’t wait to see it,” one fan wrote.

“Do your thing brother! I’d love to see what ever you put together,” another added.

“I love ghost stories and scary movies,” another fan chimed in.

Brown has had an exciting year so far. He is back with girlfriend Raiven Adams, who is expecting their first child together.

Although both Adams and Brown have private Instagram accounts, Adams was constantly badgered by trolls and disrespectful messages. Adams eventually deleted her Instagram page and Brown pleaded with fans to stop pestering her.

“Everybody! Please stop sending Raiven disrespectful messages,” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s is going through enough without naysayers spreading gossip! Raiven is pregnant with my child! We’ve been living in the same house for a while!”

Brown also took a break from Instagram, but his did not last as long as Adams’.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Brown wrote when he returned.

Alaskan Bush People finished its 10th season in September. Discovery has not officially renewed the show for Season 11 yet.

Photo credit: Discovery Channel