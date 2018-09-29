‘Alaskan Bush People’ Siblings Send Message About Sobriety After Matt Brown’s Rehab Reveal

The two of the Brown siblings from Alaskan Bush People are speaking out after their brother Matt revealed he was returning to rehab.

Matt recently revealed he had been battling substance abuse for the past year, and now his sibling Bam Bam and Rain Brown have released a PSA about the issue. In the short clip, the brother and sister thank fans for supporting Matt and inform them of ways they can receive help if needed.



“We’d really like to thank everybody that has sent in well wishes and prayers for Matt,” Bam Bam said. “We’re all rooting for him and he’s currently getting the help that he needs.”

Rain adds, “And if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse, please call the number 1-800-662-HELP to speak with someone confidentially. Love you and God bless.”

On Wednesday, Matt opened up about his decision to seek professional aid for the second time in his life, following a 2016 rehab stint. He said he felt like he was beginning to “spiral” and become “withdrawn” from those around him.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Matt told PEOPLE. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon. I could see myself spiraling,” Brown told PEOPLE after his first rehab stint, acknowledging that he had been spending more and more time drinking over the previous year. “I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to.”

The Brown siblings’ parents, Ami and Billy Brown, have also spoken out about their oldest son’s decision. They wholeheartedly support it, even though it is tough having him separated from the family.

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us,” Ami said. “He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

Billy added, “We miss him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever. We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel