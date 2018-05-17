‘Alaskan Bush People’: See First Photos From New Season

Filming for the upcoming Alaskan Bush People season is underway, and the Brown family is already coming up against a pretty tough challenge.

In the first photos from this season of the Discovery reality series’ set, obtained by Radar, the reclusive Brown family is seen fighting the floods that have put the town of Tonasket, Washington in peril, resulting in mandatory evacuations.

A production insider revealed to Radar that all nine members of the reality family have returned for filming this season, including Billy, 65, wife Ami, 54, and their children — Matt, 35, Bam Bam, 33, Bear, 30, Gabe, 28, Noah, 25, Birdy, 23, and Rain, 15.

The family is filming in their new Washington state home for season 8 of the hit Discovery show. Far removed from the frigid Alaskan weather, the Browns will have to endure a whole new set of weather conditions.

In the photos, Bam Bam can be seen carrying sandbags to help the residents of Tonasket. “The area has endured significant flooding over the last few weeks, and with all nine family members in town, they are helping however they can,” a show insider told Radar.

Even Matt, who disappeared while mom Ami battled cancer, can be seen in the photos helping out.

“Several family members have already volunteered,” the insider continued. “They helped with sandbags in Tonasket, which has been devastated by the floods.”

The family may have even placed themselves in some peril to help out their new neighbors!

“Not only did they help with sandbags, but they also helped an elderly gentleman whose lawn was submerged underwater,” the insider added. “Overall, filming is going well and the family is excited about the progress on their new property. It will be a great season with some really amazing triumphs and unexpected challenges.”

Disovery has yet to announce the season premiere date for Alaskan Bush People, but it’s likely that the season will also feature more details about Ami’s battle with cancer and subsequent remission diagnosis.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not,” she told PEOPLE after the miraculous diagnosis. “It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith.”

