‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Allegedly Irked at Sister-in-Law for Stealing Her Name

One Alaskan Bush People daughter is not too happy with her sister-in-law’s recent name change.

According to sources who spoke to Radar Online, 15-year-old Rain Brown is not happy with brother Noah Brown’s new wife, who legally changed her name from Ruth to Rhain last year in what the young Brown has reportedly dubbed a “single white female” move. While the name change has allegedly caused tension between the two since Rhain and Noah’s Idaho wedding earlier this month, Rhain’s mother, Marilyn Merrill, insists it was not meant to be a dig at Rain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Merrill, Rhain has been going by that name “since she was 12 years old” and began insisting that she be called Rhain as early as “junior high when she told me that she was no longer going to be called Ruth anymore.”

“She told me that she wanted to be called Rhain, and I thought that it was a beautiful name choice,” Merrill said, adding that “Her father Ward and I, as well as everyone who knows her, has called her Rhain ever since.”

Despite the alleged family drama surrounding the legal name change, Rhain’s mother insisted that “the Brown’s are such wonderful people and Noah’s mother Ami seemed so sweet,” adding that her daughter is “ecstatic to take her pets and move to Washington to start her new life” with the Brown family.

The Brown family, who have been the focus of Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People since 2014, moved from the Alaskan bush to the solitude of the Washington forest following matriarch Ami Brown’s successful battle with cancer. The family – Ami, 54, Billy Brown, 65, sons Matt, 35, Bam, 33, Bear, 31, Gabe, 28, and daughters Bird, 23, and Rain, 15 — had traveled from Alaska to California following Ami’s stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, which only had a 3 percent survival rate. The Browns officially made the move to Washington after Ami went into remission.

Although there has been a change in lifestyle, the family claimed that they are adjusting to their new lives.

“We never thought we’d be able to find a property like this outside of Alaska,” Bear told PEOPLE, adding that they have to “constantly watch the ground for snakes.”

According to his brother Billy, snakes are not the only new wildlife they have encountered at their new home. The family is now also surrounded by mountain lions, which Billy claimed was “cool.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.