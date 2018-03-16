Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Brown in Love?

Is Rain Brown in love? The Alaskan Bush People daughter, 15, is hinting that there might be a special someone in her life on Instagram.

Wednesday, the Discovery personality posted a black and white photo of herself staring into space and smiling, sharing the special moment with her more than 50,000 followers.

“Sometimes all it takes is one special person and suddenly the world doesn’t seem so bad anymore” she captioned the photo with a heart emoji and hashtags, “stay happy” and “stay strong”

The positive message is a surprising turnaround from the series of heartbreaking admissions Brown has posted in recent months, amid her mom Ami’s battle with cancer.

In February, the youngest Brown admitted she was “broken” on Instagram

“This probably speaks to a lot of you out there and I just wanted to let you know you’re not alone and your feelings matter!” Rain said at the time. “The way you feel isn’t stupid, I’ve struggled with a lot of depression over the last couple years.”

But the addition of a special someone in her life, as well as her mom’s cancer remission, might be leading the teen to greener pastures.

In January, friends of the family reported on Facebook that the lung cancer for which Ami had been being treated for several months had gone into remission.

“Ami is officially in remission and for now chemo is over,” the post read. “That doesn’t mean she lied about having cancer or faked having cancer. All it simply means is that she is in remission and will be monitored by her doctors very closely.”

“Like most people dealing with cancer it is something that Ami will have to deal with for the rest of her life and to suggest anything else is irresponsible and utter nonsense.”

Ami is feeling much better, even being able to regain some of the weight she lost during her treatment, which dropped her down to under 80 lbs.

“I’m still a little weak and tired and I get a little sickly, but I do some walking around the house now,” she said. “My last treatment was Dec. 7 and it took about a month for the pain to go away. It was so bad and the radiation treatment hurt so badly. To take a sip of water just hurt so bad and I couldn’t eat anything. It progressed in strength, the hurting. I went from ice cream and mashed potatoes and stuff to nothing at all. I’d like to develop a protein sucker for people. But now I’m so hungry. I used to not be a big food person but now I am so appreciative of food.

“Chicken, salmon, meatloaf, rice and enchiladas. It was so hard just to get to 80 lbs. and then 90, to actually get to 100 was incredible.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@heroofkirkwell